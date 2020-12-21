100 Years Ago: 1920

Arab Patrol will hold their third dancing party of the season this evening at Kora Temple. The Springers Orchestra will furnish the music.

50 Years Ago 1970

Androscoggin County’s official population of the 1970 Census was 91,279, up 5.8 per cent from the 1960 figure of 86.212, the. Bureau of the Census US Department of Commerce, reported today. The official population of the

state was up by 2 and 1/2 percent from the 1960 population count which was 969.285.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Christmas musical drama, “A Gift for Melissa,” will be presented again Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington. For those who missed last week’s performances due to the storm, this provides another opportunity for the entire family to enjoy a moving Christmas story and original music to help celebrate the holiday. Admission is free. Shyla Bridges portrays Melissa Marshall, singing a song about a wish she has for Christmas.

