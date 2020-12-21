LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society has named Jane Mitchell to its board of directors. Having recently retired as a paralegal from Hardy, Wolf & Downing, PA, Mitchell has long been active in the performing arts scene, and brings a range of experiences to help the board meet its goals.

Mitchell is in her seventh season singing with the MMS Chorale and third season with the MMS Chamber Singers. Since 2014 she has been an actor and costumer with the L/A Community Little Theatre, where she serves as secretary on the board of directors. Mitchell is an actor with the Monmouth Community Players and also serves on the board of directors.

Prior to joining chorale and theater activities, Mitchell studied martial arts for 17 years at Pelletier’s Karate Academy, where she earned her fifth degree Black Belt. Originally from Massachusetts, she resides in Greene with her husband, Kevin, and their two cats.

The Maine Music Society is a nonprofit music-performing organization that serves the communities of Central Maine through public performances and educational activities for youth. For more information, visit mainemusicsociety.org.