AUBURN — Philip Luciano has no plans to stay at home and wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to sit at home and be a couch potato,” said the 76-year-old Auburn resident.

Luciano comes to the Auburn Mall three days a week. Not to shop, but to exercise.

He joins about 30 other seniors at the center of the mall to bend, stretch, flex and twist to Elvis Christmas songs and “Barbara Ann” by the Beach Boys.

Laurette Lauze and Nancy Coultrap, both of Lewiston, come every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, as well. The two have been friends since they attended grammar school at Holy Cross together 68 years ago.

“This is keeping us from losing our mind, from going crazy,” said Lauze, 75.

Group exercise during a pandemic has its challenges, said instructor Linn Morin. Everyone wears a face covering and most wear a protective face shield.

Morin wears a wireless microphone under her face shield so seniors can hear what move is coming up next. Participants have their own space, about 14 feet away from one another.

Competing for space with Christmas decorations has also been a slight problem.

“We have had challenges with the Christmas tree and the train, but we make it work,” Morin said. “Helping with bone density, muscle strength, socializing and helping them keep their balance. There is all kinds of benefits to this, so it is important to keep it safe so we can all stay healthy.”

Morin’s class “Flex Senior Fitness with Linn” is a program through SilverSneakers, a fitness program that focuses on older adults. The number of classes and attendance is down because of the pandemic. Morin taught 20 in-person classes a week before the pandemic hit Maine. Now she teaches seven classes and another 86 seniors follow along online.

The group of seniors find the benefits of exercise outweigh the risk of catching the virus.

“My joints don’t feel as bad after I come to class,” Luciano said. “I get aches and pains occasionally, but at my age, what do you expect?”

“I feel 10 years younger,” said Gilman Dube, 77, of Auburn. “Well, five years, anyway.”

“It’s good for us mentally,” Coultrap said.

Added Lauze: “Linn is keeping me safe and sane. If I just come to my class, it makes my day so much better.”

