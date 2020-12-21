SOCCER

American Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has managed to play only five times – scoring twice – for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said on Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

The 76-year-old La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court. La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention, fined nearly $1,400 and is required to complete 20 hours of community service.

n Howie Kendrick is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.

Kendrick announced his retirement on Instagram, saying he’s “forever grateful for the many life lessons” learned over 32 years in baseball since beginning to play at age 5.

The Nationals decided in October not to pick up their side of Kendrick’s $6.5 million mutual option for next season, but General Manager Mike Rizzo recently said the 37-year-old utility player would be welcomed back. Rizzo called Kendrick “a guy that’s dear to everyone’s heart.”

n The San Francisco Giants signed John Brebbia to an $800,000, one-year deal, taking a chance on the right-handed reliever coming off Tommy John surgery.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

OBIT: Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died.

He was 64.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, just south of Chicago, on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Tennessee has withdrawn from the Liberty Bowl because of COVID-19 test results, becoming the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced.

Tennessee paused all football activities after receiving the results of Sunday’s testing.

Army will replace Tennessee in the game and face West Virginia.

News service report

