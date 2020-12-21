WEST PARIS — The Agnes Gray Elementary School held its end-of-trimester school promise award ceremony at the flagpole Dec. 18. Principal Beth Clarke announced the trimester 1 certificate recipients:
Engaged Minds: Gabe Steckino, Sawyer Bisson, Autumn Bean, Hazel Abbott, Oliver Bisson, Alan Hatch, Alice Abbott, Ervin Brown.
Kind and Respectful Hearts: Landon Dorais, Valorie Romero, Edward Hatch, Hannah Campbell, Keira Hodgkin, Brander Campbell, Jadyn Campbell, Skyler Mack.
Healthy Bodies: Abigail Newman, Willow Lord, Angelah Berry, Connor Hall, Molly Cole, Gracie Cooper, William Foresta, Julia Graham.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Hammond named Monmouth Academy student of month
-
Connections
Youth honoring veterans
-
Nation / World
The Latest: CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccination program
-
Connections
UMF students receive holiday assistance from campus, local community
-
Connections
West Paris school gives out promise awards