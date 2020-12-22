WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Blanca Millan scored 33 points, and the Maine women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1986 as the Black Bears rolled to an 85-57 victory over Hartford in their America East conference opener Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Bears, who have won 14 straight games dating back to last season, shot 48 percent from the field (30 of 62) and made 13 3-pointers, including six by Dor Saar, who finished with 24 points. Saar also had nine assists. Anne Simon contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Millan also recorded a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds while going over 30 points for the third time this season.

Saar helped Maine take control late in the first quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. The Black Bears led 21-14 after one quarter, then stretched their advantage to 42-22 by halftime.

It was the first game of the season for Hartford, which was led by freshman Paula Maurina with 12 points.

The teams play again at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Maine’s final game of 2020.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOSTON COLLEGE 78, MAINE 62: Jay Heath had 16 points, CJ Felder scored 11 of his 14 points in a big first half, and the Eagles (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the visiting Black Bears (0-3).

Boston College built a 43-24 halftime lead by closing on a 12-2 run – with six points from Felder. BC’s lead didn’t go below 16 points in the second half.

The Eagles forced Maine into 24 turnovers, scoring 28 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford tied his career high with four of BC’s season-high 15 steals.

Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik, a Lehigh transfer, each had 10 points for BC.

LeChaun DuHart scored 17 of Maine’s first 32 points and finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Steph Ingo had 15 points and six rebounds.

Maine freshman and Edward Little alum Wol Maiwen grabbed four rebounds in three minutes of action.

« Previous

filed under: