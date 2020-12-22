Durham snowmobile club to hold session

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136. Members should note the new location.

Masks and social distancing are required. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188 or 207-713-3116, or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Church asking for warm clothing donations

AUBURN —The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for donations of clean, warm winter coats, jackets, boots , mittens, hats and blankets for the needy families and homeless in the community.

Drop off donations to the church, 439 Park Ave. Donations may be left in the parking lot entryway any morning Monday through Friday.

For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

Daughters of Isabella to meet in January

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Holy Savior Parish Hall.

Due to the pandemic, food and drink will not be provided. Members are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Dues of $15 are payable in January. Celebrating 25-plus years are members Joan Lepage with 52 years and Rita Perry, 54 years.

Environmental Leaders Scholarship open to Maine students

WISCASSET — Chewonki has announced two $15,000 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships to support students from Maine who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during the spring or fall of their junior year in high school.

The Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship covers approximately one-half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20% of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world and can envision creating positive change in their home community. The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is a semester-long academically rigorous residential program based in Wiscasset. Learning takes place in classrooms, in the field, on the coast, at the farm, in the forest and on extended backcountry expeditions. Side-by-side with their teachers, students explore the concepts behind human ecology, the intersection between humans and their natural, social and built environments.

Applicants can find additional details at mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship. For more information, contact Sheryl Stearns, director of enrollment and financial aid, at [email protected] or 207-882-7323.

