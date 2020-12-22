LEWISTON — The Dempsey Center, a provider of cancer support services in Lewiston and South Portland, has received a $100,000 grant award from Jane’s Trust, a charitable foundation in Boston. The funding will make possible Dempsey Center’s Maine Cancer Support Telehealth Program, a new initiative to bring holistic cancer support to rural populations in Maine.

“I’m pleased to announce that our first partnering organization will be the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth, which has been serving people affected by a cancer diagnosis since 2004,” announced Wendy Tardif, Dempsey executive director.

Dempsey Center telehealth services address the most common negative side effects of cancer and its treatment: fatigue, pain, depression, sleep issues, isolation and loss of appetite. Cancer wellness and support services are increasingly included in medical treatment protocols.

Telecommunications equipment purchased under the program will allow for full, two-way communication between cancer support professionals in Lewiston and clients at rural cancer support sites and vice versa. Long-term plans include an additional three cancer support sites in Maine.

For more information on the Dempsey Center, go to dempseycenter.org.