Female entrepreneurs with ideas for software or software-enabled startups anywhere in the state can enroll in the 2021 cohort of Propeller, a free, six-week online course operated by CEI’s Women’s Business Center and Tortoise Labs.

The course is designed to guide women from all backgrounds as they build their businesses, while overcoming barriers that disproportionately affect female business owners, particularly in the technology field.

Technology and innovation are pillars of Maine’s economic future, yet it is extremely difficult for women to enter and succeed in these fields.

With only a quarter of computer science-related jobs held by women, the lack of mentors, influential networks and access to funding can seriously hamper women’s ability to launch a successful tech-based company; even the knowledge of these barriers yields a confidence gap that discourages women from acting on their business ideas.

Two cohorts are available:

• Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Jan. 11 and ending Feb. 15 (register at www.ceimaine.org/news-and-events/news/events/propeller-3/).

• Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Jan. 12 and ending Feb. 16 (register at www.ceimaine.org/news-and-events/news/events/propeller-wednesday-cohort/).

