MONMOUTH — Rylee Hammond, Class of 2021, was selected as Monmouth Academy’s October student of the month.

Hammond is a helpful, kind person who has exhibited incredible growth and achievement in his academics, according to his school. In addition to his studies at Monmouth Academy, he also is enrolled at the machine tool program at Capital Area Technical Center.

In presenting the award, MA math teacher Dr. Elizabeth Ross said Hammond “has grown by leaps and bounds, and motivates his peers.”

Hammond is the son of Amanda and Josh Hammond.

