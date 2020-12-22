When Barack Obama stated in one of his speeches that America is “no longer a Christian nation,” he spit in the face of all born-again Christians. Now Kamala Harris is trying to advance his anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian rhetoric.

America has always been an ally of Israel. God states in his word that “whoever blesses Israel will be blessed, and whoever curses Israel will be cursed.”

Which road will America take? A Biden-Harris administration is not in our best interest if America is to have a future.

Jim Benson, Livermore Falls