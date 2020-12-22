LIVERMORE — Livermore resident Kayla Adams was crowned teen delegate at the Miss Holiday Angel Pageant of 2020 on Dec. 20 – an event held virtually due to COVID-19. Adams was crowned for her outstanding volunteer work, her hardworking demeanor and her passion for helping others.

The pageant benefited the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville, and each contestant made donations. The pageant raised over 680 items for the home.

Adams was the overall winner for the teen division, as well as the winner for the “Runway Fashion” part of the competition. The contestants were given personalized interview questions and had to send in a video answering them. They also had to send in photos in their evening gown, runway fashion wear and winter wear.

Adams will spend her year as Miss Holiday Angel Teen giving back to the community and others in need. Follow her journey on Facebook at “Kayla Adams-Miss Holiday Angel Teen 2020” and also at the username @missholidayangelteen2020.

