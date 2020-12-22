DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the crocheted doilies mentioned in the Dec. 17 Sun Spots, a reader was looking for someone who repairs and restores crocheted doilies. I have a friend who does this craft beautifully. She has a Facebook page called Crochet Restoration and Repair Services where you will find all the information. — Mary, no town

ANSWER: I’m so excited that we were able to make a match so quickly! You can send Cindy a message on her Facebook page where there are many beautiful photos of her work. I’m in awe of her skill! You can also email Cindy at [email protected] for doily and other lace repair.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding doily repair, I cannot help with this, but I thought I would share what I did with the half-dozen doilies I believe my great-grandmother made. Having kept them in a bureau too long, I decided to better preserve them by having them framed. At Hobby Lobby in Auburn, I chose two frames and dark velvet fabric and brought them with my doilies to the framer there. I also provided him with a photo of how I wanted them to be arranged. He did an excellent job affixing the doilies with tiny stitches to the fabric, and they are now hanging on my wall. — Kay, Sumner

ANSWER: I have seen doilies made into a piece of art like this. The lace-work affixed to the dark velvet makes for a beautiful presentation and the glass keeps the doilies preserved. If you decide to capture your heirloom doilies in this way, just be sure to place them where direct sunlight will be on them.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m having a hard finding a 9×11-inch 2021 calendar with pages that are not glossy. I enter notes and appointments with pencil and need to erase sometimes. Glossy finish is not pencil friendly. I love your column and read it every day. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Readers, can you help out with this? Perhaps you have an extra non-glossy calendar you could pass on to this lady or know where she could purchase one.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone who fixes small radios. I have a plastic radio, an old timer that still plays, but something is loose inside. Although it’s old, it gives me great pleasure in the morning. I’m willing to pay a reasonable price for the repair of this favorite radio. I can be reached at 784-1817.

Thank you so much for your column. I read you daily. You are priceless and so dear to all your readers. You are the sunshine of my day. I’m wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy New Year. Stay safe. We love you. — Muriel, Lewiston

ANSWER: How lucky am I?! I so appreciate all the support and good wishes I receive. Each and every one of you helps Sun Spots shine all the brighter.

I’m wondering if anyone in Sun Spots Land can take a look at this radio. I can remember having a similar one in the kitchen when I was growing up.

The Stereo Doctor in Augusta may be able to help or know someone who can. His number is 623-3222. It’s certainly worth a shot.

