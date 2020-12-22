LEWISTON – Margaret F. Howitt, 98, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 16,2020 at Montello Manor with her loving granddaughter Angela by her side. Formerly was a resident of 721 Spring Avenue of Rumford.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on Feb. 22, 1922, the daughter of Archie and Florence (Hoyt) Swan. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford the class of 1940. She was a longtime member of the Rumford United Methodist Church( Virginia Chapel) where she taught Sunday school for 59 years. She also proudly sang soprano in the Church choir. She successfully ran a Good News Club for her neighborhood children for many years at her Spring Avenue Home. She also attended The Church of Good News with Larry Shaw officiating for many years. Attended many Bible studies throughout her church groups. She volunteered to sing in her church group to local nursing homes , particularly around the holidays. She gave from the heart to many non profit organizations anonymously throughout her entire life and always giving the praise to God. Margaret devoted her entire life to serving the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She had many talents one being a prolific writer, especially , with love of poetry and actually had several published. She was an avid reader especially, the holy Bible, Jesus calling books, Daily devotion books, and the daily newspaper. She enjoyed watching Charles Stanley every Sunday on tv. She enjoyed playing croquet in her backyard with her grandchildren through her younger years. She loved animals, especially cats, whom she found a great comfort. She enjoyed many adventures with her granddaughter Angela who was also her personal care giver for many, many years. They had a very close deep loving relationship and it was pretty special to both of them. Is was a bond like no other! True soulmates that connected on a spiritual level.

Margaret was chosen in July 2019 the resident of the month at Montello Manor. This past February she had one of the biggest birthday celebration that only one could hope for. It consisted of two limousines transporting many local Rumford friends down to her Lewiston facility to celebrate her 98th birthday. This past March she received the Boston Post Cane Award for being the oldest resident of Rumford .

Margaret was married on June 26, 1944 to the late Charles Howitt who passed away on Feb. 6, 2003. They were married for 59 years.

She is survived by her three sons, Rodney Howitt and his wife Brenda of Rumford, George Howitt and wife Jenny of Lewiston and Leland Howitt of Lewiston. Six grandchildren, David Howitt and wife Pamela of Slidell, La., Angela Howitt of Rumford, Douglas Howitt and wife Diane of Scarborough, Charles Howitt of Silver Spring Maryland, George Howitt Jr. of Auburn and Jennifer Pellerin and husband Michael of Auburn. Seven great grandchildren, Jill Deluca and husband Andrew of Slidell, La., Adam Howitt of Diverville, Ms., Alexa Howitt of Portland, Noah Howitt of Scarborough , Shelby Howitt of Auburn, Julian Pellerin of Auburn, and Ivy Pellerin of Auburn. One great great grandson Parker Deluca of Slidell, La. She has many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She had many friends and touched all generation with great wise conversations with them all.

You didn’t want to leave and could spend hours with her great company. Truly a inspiration to her community and she surely was from the greatest generation. Her character was kindness, compassion and her faith was who she was just a great human being that was loved by everyone she met.

She was predeceased by her parents, four siblings Waylon Hoyt, infant sister, Mary Alice Swan, Vernon Swan, and Frank Swan.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at her first nursing home which owns her heart, Ledgeview Living Center in West Paris, after closing of Ledgeview Margaret felt God was calling her to Montello Manor in Lewiston for a reason. The family would like to give a big thank you to all the nursing staff that gave her great care at Montello Manor. Also, a big thank you to the entire staff of Androscoggin Home Hospice for the great care and the loving support that Margaret needed throughout her remaining year at Montello Manor.

A very special thank you to two wonderful CNA’s, Juanita Roy and Susan Peterson, who gave compassionate care and a loving touch to Margaret. She loved you two very much and you were true blessings to her throughout this nine months of isolation of family. Also special thanks to the hospice social worker Shelby Dickenson and the hospice chaplain Michele for giving great loving and caring support for Margaret. You two were Margaret’s voice.

Margaret also wants the governor of Maine to know that she is appreciative of keeping her and all the residents safe in all nursing homes, but not having a touch or a hug of family was so heartbreaking. She felt a simple touch of ones family was so important to ones well being. It was their medicine too!

Due to Covid pandemic their will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date which will eventually be announced. Funeral will be at a later date. Internet will be in a family Swan plot at The West Ellis Cemetery in North Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street Rumford, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ones favorite charity in Margaret’s memory.

