PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Patricia Morse from Port Orchard, Wash., formerly of Wilton, Maine, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 66.

Patricia was born in Farmington, Maine, on April 9, 1954. She graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1972, and attended University of Maine at Presque Isle. Pat worked at GH Bass for 25 years. Following its closure Pat worked at various non-profit organizations as executive assistant to the director. Pat had a passion for growing flowers and was an active member of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. She especially loved growing several varieties of lilies. She also enjoyed crocheting, painting, and woodcrafts.

Pat was predeceased by her father, Sam Hood and mother Elizabeth Lovejoy Hood of Maine, her sister, June Hurd, her brother, Robert Gray, and her first husband, Bill Barron.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kelly Morse, a son, Christopher Barron of Wilton, sister Marion Hutchinson and husband Richard of Wilton, stepson, Scott Morse and wife Jo of Riverview, N.B., and stepdaughter, Jessica Reichenbach and husband Josh of Livermore Falls. Also, six grandchildren that she adored immensely; Georgia, Zoe, Xander, Peyton, Mattea and Kiptyn.

A graveside service will occur in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington.