Miranda Hinkley, left, of Otisfield delivers Christmas gifts Tuesday to her daughter, Kaye Coolidge, right, a junior at the University of Maine at Farmington. Kaye says she is staying on campus during the holiday break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, Farmington Maine, University of Maine at Farmington
Related Stories
Latest Articles