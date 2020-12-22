Lillian Gilbert, 19 months, of Lewiston looks back at Santa Claus on Tuesday at the Auburn Mall. Because of COVID-19 precautions, children have not been able to sit on Santa’s lap or whisper their wish lists into his ear. Instead, children sit in a sled while talking with Santa from a distance. “It has been nice that we have been able to keep the tradition alive,” Amber Johnson said between photo sessions with Santa. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus is meeting with children by appointment only this year at the Auburn Mall. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lillian Gilbert, 19 months, of Lewiston waves goodbye Tuesday to Santa Claus at the Auburn Mall. Because of COVID-19 precautions, children have not been able to sit on Santa’s lap or whisper their wish lists into his ear. Instead, children sit in a sled while talking with Santa from a distance. “It has been nice that we have been able to keep the tradition alive,” Amber Johnson said between photo sessions with Santa. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

