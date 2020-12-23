AUBURN — Auburn Savings Bank Branch Supervisor Audrey Patterson recently donated $500 toward the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber’s Stuff the Bus charity event after being awarded the money as part of the Auburn Savings Employee Recognition program.

Implemented in July, the Auburn Savings Employee Recognition program awards outstanding employees who exemplify the bank’s core values. When staff witness another coworker going above and beyond in making the customer experience unique and memorable, demonstrating their expertise, and making a positive impact in their community, they are presented with a recognition card. Each month, an employee is selected at random and receives a small token of appreciation. Quarterly, all nominees are reviewed by a small committee of fellow staff members and a winner is chosen. Part of that award is receiving $500 to donate to a local charity of their choice.

Stuff the Bus is an annual event organized by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber around the holidays that collects new clothes and toys to be distributed to local families in need. The month-long event concludes by “stuffing” all the donated items in a charter bus.

