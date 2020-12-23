Christmas Eve



WILTON — The Christmas Eve Service at the Wilton Congregational Church will be on Facebook this year because of the Covid virus and we hope you will turn us on! We are sorry because this service has been a long standing tradition of families enjoying each others company. But the health and welfare of all is of great importance and we want all to stay well. Please enjoy the season as best you can, and in the spirit of the season may the one whose birth we celebrate at this time be with us all.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will gather in the church parking lot (corner of School and High Streets) for a short service. Dress warm and bring a chair if needed. We will read the Gospel and sing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Distancing and masks required. St Luke’s is closed for inside worship and is offering various worship services via Zoom. Please contact the church at 645-2639 or by email: [email protected] for more information and the Zoom invite. All are welcome.

Coat closet



WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly coat closet for the winter. Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army for adults and children. We also have a limited number of snow pants. Those in need are encouraged to make an appointment to come in. Call 645-2639. Messages are checked daily. Masks are required in the building at all times. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. FMI about St. Luke’s, go to: www.stlukeswilton.org.

