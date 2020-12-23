DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Sat. Dec. 19, I lost a pair of handmade, woolen, multicolor mittens in the vicinity of Garfield Road in Auburn. These mittens come open to expose the fingers. They are very special to me and part of a warming winter set complete with hat and scarf that someone made for me. If any readers out there in Sun Spots Land finds these mittens, please text or call me at 207-212-4113. I would be so grateful if someone returns them.—Fred, no town

ANSWER: If you are in the designated area of Auburn, please be on the lookout for these special mittens. We do not want Fred going around with an incomplete set.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: When leaving the CVS on Sabattus Street last week, I found a small crucifix on the ground in the parking lot. It is quite small and may have been on a rosary. I may be contacted by emailing [email protected] to claim it.—Denise, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for reporting this to Sun Spots and for being such a sharp-eyed reader. Hopefully, the owner will get in touch with you or with Sun Spots.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone to repair the worn elbows on one of my sweaters. Is there someone in the Lewiston area who might be able to do this? Please contact me at [email protected]—Bette, no town

ANSWER: I would think that any skilled knitter could examine this sweater and know what to do. A call to a yarn shop may set you on right track toward finding someone who can fix this for you. I’m putting the call out to any kind people who knit to reach out to Bette and help her mend her sweater. Let us know how it all turns out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Lowrey Teenie Genie organ I would like to donate to anyone who would like it. It is a small, but large enough for an adult to play. You would have to pick it up. If interested, please call 207-829-9132.—Mary Helen, Cumberland

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in response to the person looking for a calendar on which she can write. If she has access to a computer or has a friend who can help, the Pinterest website (www.pinterest.com) has free, downloadable calendars.—Brenda, no town

ANSWER: Good idea, Brenda. The calendar pages could be printed on plain paper, then three-hole punched and put into a notebook or folder. The site has many ideas you can collect onto a virtual “board” to save. There are other sites, too, where you can find printable calendars.

This time of year, I normally get calendars in the mail from different organizations, including fuel and insurance companies and nonprofits to which I donate. I’m keeping my eye out for a calendar that has pencil-friendly paper. If I get one, I will give it a home with the reader who wrote in Dec. 22, unless someone else in Sun Spots Land beats me to it.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: