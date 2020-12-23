The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society has announced the winners of its “Cold Paws, Warm Heart” annual raffle. With over $14,000 in tickets sales, the winners were Marianne Wise of Lewiston, $500 in home heating assistance and a handmade quilt; Licia Sherwood of Auburn, $300 in home heating assistance; Tim Harris of Lewiston, $200 in home heating assistance; and Phyllis Benoit of Lewiston, $100 in home heating assistance. All proceeds benefit the humane society. For more information on the shelter, call 207-783-2311, visit savingpetsinmaine.org or go to facebook/GAHumane. Volunteer coordinator Sandy Graul is shown holding pup Licorice. Contributed