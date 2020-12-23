Thank you to the Savage Brothers. Thank you for standing on the principles of our Mayflower ancestors. God calls us all to stand and stand more and having done all to stand.

Thank you to the Sun Journal for printing the Maine bicentennial column each day. We need to build on these peoples’ shoulders. Our leaders are confused and have abandoned their oath of office to stand on the Constitution. The callous attitude of our judiciary and governor to our principles is very troubling. They promise to uphold, protect our Constitution and freedoms; not tyranny. We all need to examine ourselves and do what has always worked in the past and which is still successful.

The schools have given up on our great principals, foundations and history. This leaves children with no anchor for their lives and hope for the future. We need to get back to God and this wonderful foundation for our lives, and trust in God and not in man.

Thank God for the wonderful season of the birth of God’s son; and our gift of Him. Gifts need to be received and made our own to make a difference in our lives.

Thank you to President Trump for operation “Warp Speed,” which helped develop the immunization for the terrible viral warfare on the entire world.

If we give up lying and greed we will all be better off.

Natalie Frechette Coffin, Norway

