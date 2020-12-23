Charges
Lewiston
• Isar Coleman, 37, of 100 College St., on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Ash and Pierce streets.
• Matthew Inman, 32, of 134 Stevens Mills Road, Auburn, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at 248 Main St.
Auburn
• Antonio McKinney, 33, of 53 Shawmut St., on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street.
Androscoggin County
• Olivia Francis, 21, of 176 Pine St., Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a probation hold, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street.
