LIVERMORE FALLS — Happy New Year from Treat Memorial Library! Currently, our programming is on Facebook. Since this is the time of year to look for indoor activities, we have a new online program for January- Cabin Fever Crafts every Thursday at 4 p.m! Break out of boredom, get creative ideas, and try something new with us!

We may be indoors, but we can still travel the world with the Armchair Traveler Game, our trip into the imagination every Tuesday at 1 p.m. We provide you with the starting details, you tell us about your fabulous world travels!

Online Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Here we share some of our favorite picture books, rhymes, and songs to get you through these wintry months!

Miss browsing our stacks and need book recommendations? We will be recommending some of our favorite books, old and new, with Bonkers for Books on Saturday, January 9th and Saturday, January 23rd at noon. Tune in to find out what we have available here on our shelves for you!

Our Book Club discussions have moved to Zoom. Our next book is The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery by Ron Chase, part of our Maine history series. To take part in book club, please contact library staff to pick up a copy of the book and an email invite to the Zoom meeting. Our January discussion will take place Thursday the 14th at 3 p.m.

Please note that the library will be closed New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1st . The library will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Tuesday, January 19 .

In order to do our part in slowing the community spread of Covid-19, Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with your book selection. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies, and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Please call 897-3631 if you have any questions. Please be safe and well! Thank you for your help and cooperation during this time.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

