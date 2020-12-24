Agnes Gray’s school promise. They recite it every day at their virtual flagpole gathering.

 

WEST PARIS — Agnes Gray Elementary School recently held its end of trimester school promise award ceremony. Here are the trimester #1 certificate recipients:

Engaged Minds: Gabe Steckino, Sawyer Bisson, Autumn Bean, Hazel Abbott, Oliver Bisson, Alan Hatch, Alice Abbott, and Ervin Brown.

Kind and Respectful Hearts: Landon Dorais, Valorie Romero, Edward Hatch, Hannah Campbell, Keira Hodgkin, Brander Campbell, Jadyn Campbell, and Skyler Mack.

Healthy Bodies: Abigail Newman, Willow Lord, Angelah Berry, Connor Hall, Molly Cole, Gracie Cooper
William Foresta, and Julia Graham

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles