WEST PARIS — Agnes Gray Elementary School recently held its end of trimester school promise award ceremony. Here are the trimester #1 certificate recipients:
Engaged Minds: Gabe Steckino, Sawyer Bisson, Autumn Bean, Hazel Abbott, Oliver Bisson, Alan Hatch, Alice Abbott, and Ervin Brown.
Kind and Respectful Hearts: Landon Dorais, Valorie Romero, Edward Hatch, Hannah Campbell, Keira Hodgkin, Brander Campbell, Jadyn Campbell, and Skyler Mack.
Healthy Bodies: Abigail Newman, Willow Lord, Angelah Berry, Connor Hall, Molly Cole, Gracie Cooper
William Foresta, and Julia Graham
