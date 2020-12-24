James M. Bazinet, Greene, gross sexual assault on May 1, June 1, July 1, July 23, Aug. 15 and Sept. 11, 1998, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fifth charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; sixth charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Todd A. Gamache, 36, Lisbon Falls, manslaughter on March 22, 2007, probation revocation, sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Donald G. Lagrange, 64, Lewiston, assault on Aug. 1, 1999, administrative release sentence one year.

Michael J. Warner II, 42, Freeport, burglary on June 30, 2010, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael J. Warner II, 42, Freeport, burglary on July 9, 2010, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael J. Warner II, 42, Freeport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 25, 2008, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael J. Warner II, 42, Freeport, burglary on June 7, 16, 2010, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Raymond Thompson, 29, Lewiston, gross sexual assault on Aug. 9, 2011, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Richard K. Thorpe, 39, Bristol, robbery on Nov. 5, 2011, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Reuben Field, 35, Danielson, Conn., two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 26, 2013, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to four years, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to four years, probation revoked.

Corey W. Brume, 27, Westbrook, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated assault and burglary on Aug. 24, 2013, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to f10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge probation revocation, sentenced to 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Paul Farrell, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated assault and burglary on Aug. 24, 2013, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 58 months six days, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 58 months six days, probation revoked; third charge sentenced to 58 months six days, probation revoked.

Sara Fasano, 30, Lisbon, robbery on Jan. 18, 2014, sentenced to 31 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ramananda N. Torres, 39, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 24, 2014, dismissed, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended.

Jamie Badeau, 36, Lewiston, aggravated forgery on March 25, 2014, sentenced to 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Krista Potvin, 35, Waldoboro, aggravated assault on Sept. 20, 2014, sentenced to 11 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jerome Doyle, 49, Belfast, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 26, 2014, fined $400, sentenced to nine years with all but five years six months suspended, probation three years, restitution $240.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 36, Auburn, robbery on Sept. 10, 2014, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 36, Auburn, robbery on Jan. 13, 2015, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Deeanna D. Collins, 37, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Jan. 13, 2015, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Theodore J. Crockett, 29, Lewiston, two counts burglary on Dec. 1, 2012, burglary on Jan. 1, 18, 2013,Feb. 1, 28, 2013, March 1, 17, 2013, April 15, 2013 and June 15, 2013, first charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; second charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; third charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; fourth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; fifth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; sixth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; seventh charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; eighth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; ninth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed; tenth charge probation continued, no sentence imposed.

