AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library announces a Slow Flow Yoga class, led by instructor Tisha Bremner. This is a moderately challenging class where pose variations will be offered to help everyone find their level of success. Have a yoga mat, a yoga block or two and wear comfortable clothes that will allow movement.

The sessions will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 5 and 9 online via Zoom. To learn more about Bremner, visit her website at innerlightyogaofmaine.com.

To register or for more information, call the reference desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, and give an email address when registering. Participants will be sent a link to the class prior to the first class for which they are registered.

The classes are part of the library’s “New Year, New You!” series, which will also feature “Meditating on the Wisdom of Nature” with instructor Martin Gagnon of Mellow Mainer Meditation on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and “Ten Nutrition Tips” with Missy North Drain of Healthy Androscoggin on Wednesdays, Jan. 20 and 27. The programs will also be virtual via Zoom.

For more information on these or other upcoming virtual programs, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org, call the reference desk or email Donna at [email protected]

