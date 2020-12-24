Friday trash to be picked up on Saturday in Lewiston

LEWISTON — Monday through Thursday trash/recyclable pick-up will follow the regular schedule for the week. However, with Christmas on Friday, Dec. 25, trash normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26. All trash must be curbside by 7 a.m. on that date.

Play museum to sponsor virtual winter fun ride

WILTON — The Western Maine Play Museum will hold a virtual Family Fun Ride from Wednesday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 4.

Participants are asked to complete a mile walk/run with their family and submit photos to be entered into a raffle for wintery prizes. Families are encouraged to get creative and have some fun with themes or locations to complete their mile.

Registration is $10 for one adult and one child and$5 for additional family members. The fee includes raffle tickets for prizes.

Visit the website at www.westernmaineplay.org for more information.

Auburn American Legion lists January events

AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has announced activities for January. The post will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Dinners-to-go will continue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside pick-up will be available as there is limited seating inside due to social distancing procedures. Call ahead for orders from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284 or noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466.

Dinners will be as follows: Jan. 9, turkey with mashed potato and gravy, stuffing, veggie, salad and roll; Jan. 16, spaghetti with meatballs and sausage, salad and roll; Jan. 23, steak subs with green peppers, onions and mushrooms and french fries; and Jan. 30, chicken stew, white rice, salad and biscuit.

Members will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, after an executive committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The post will abide by COVID-19 executive orders to wear a mask and social distance. Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates.

