HARRISON — Gail Phaneuf – a playwright, educator, composer, actor and director and a 40-year summer resident of Harrison – has been named the artistic and executive director of the historic Deertrees Theatre, providing performing arts entertainment to the Greater Maine region since 1936.

Phaneuf recently relocated permanently to Harrison from Boston, where she will now live year-round and has already begun her new position.

“The board of directors determined that Gail Phaneuf was the person who checked all of the boxes for the position of executive and artistic director. Our vision for Deertrees is to expand the production genres, incorporate new technology and facilitate an exciting cultural hub for Western Maine. We feel that Gail will make Deertrees a destination for all ages for years to come,” said Deertrees’ board of directors President Cheryl McLaughlin.

Phaneuf has devoted her entire career to theater. As a playwright and composer, Phaneuf has penned three musicals and 16 plays, performed at venues around the world. Her award-winning “MONSTERS! A Midlife Musical Meltdown,” premiered in Boston and was subsequently produced at Deertrees. Her play “Breakfast with Mary” premiered at Deertrees in 2011. Her teen musical “The Love Note” was produced Off-Broadway in 2014 and continues to be produced across the globe.

Phaneuf is founder of G.P. Technologies/Productions in Boston, and former president of Boston’s Playwrights’ Platform. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and earned a master’s degree in theatre education from Emerson College. Phaneuf also holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering. As an educator, she served as the playwright-in-residence, senior lecturer, sound designer and theater director for a decade at Curry College. To learn more, visit gailphaneuf.com.

Summer 2021 is Deertrees’ 85th anniversary season. The artistic team and board are planning an eclectic variety of entertainment for all ages. An anniversary season kickoff fundraiser will include a psychic fair, details to be announced.

For more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email [email protected], call 207-583-6747 or follow Deertrees Theatre on Facebook.