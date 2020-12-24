BETHEL — There will be a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan 6., at 6 p.m. on a proposed $10 million complex of 38 condominiums called the Residences at Bethel Station.

Bethel planning board members will meet immediately after the hearing.

People can attend the hearing via Zoom and can find information on accessing the meeting at the Bethel Town Office.

Bethel Station Residences LLC bought the 7.08-acre site at 23 Cross St. in March for $399,000.

Anthony Donovan, of Spectrum Real Estate in Portland, and Gerry O’Connell of the Keller Williams Coastal Real Estate Faulkner Commercial in Portsmouth, N.H, are heading the project, which would require about 150 workers to build, according to an article published in the Lewiston Sun Journal in April.

“Plans call for the new residences to have two or three bedrooms, with attached garages for the six on the ground floor. All of the units would have decks, access to a fitness center and other amenities,” according to the April Sun Journal article.

A site plan for the project was submitted to the town in March.

The board did a site walk in October and deemed the application complete in November.

Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington is doing the majority of the financing for the project.

