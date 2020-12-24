BETHEL — The lit up tree displayed on the front lawn of the Bethel United Methodist Church is more than just a holiday decoration. It’s a memorial.

Each light on the tree was either bought in memory or in honor of someone. Fifty-one people purchased lights this year, with many locals taking part as well as people from away. The church received requests for lights from people from Arizona, Florida, New York, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Massachusetts.

On November 29, the tree was lit up and the names of the memorialized and honor were read aloud during the church service.

The 29th also marked the first day of Advent.

In the first couple years, longtime Bethel resident Avery Angevine grew and donated the trees. When Angevine could no longer do it, resident Bob Howe took over. Angevine, who passed away in 2015, was one of the many area residents to have a light purchased in his/her honor.

Gary Rumley from Valley Chick Farm donated this year’s tree.

The full list of those recognized in this years tree can be seen in Linda Howe’s Bethel column.

Musa Brown came up with the idea of doing a tree in 2006. The event has occurred every year since.

