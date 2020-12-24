HALLOWELL — NAMI Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization providing education and support for people living with mental illness and their families, has announced a series of virtual trainings and events for January.

Emerge From Stigma Speakers Bureau Training will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12 and 19, online via Zoom. Designed to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness by sharing lived experience, the program trains people living with mental illness, as well as friends and family members, to share their stories. Sharing personal stories helps to increase understanding and awareness of risk factors and warning signs for mental illness and suicide.

A NAMI Family-to-Family course will begin Monday, Jan. 25, and run for eight consecutive evenings. The evidence-based course covers basic information about mental illness, teaches coping and communications skills, and provides self-care tips for family members and friends of people living with mental illness.

A Facing the Pandemic Winter educational event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Led by NAMI Maine Clinical Director Greg Marley, LCSW, the conversation will explore the impact of COVID-19 and focus on how people can act to increase resilience in their own lives and the lives of youth and adults in the community.

A Teen Anxiety, Depression + Suicide educational event is scheduled for 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The program will give parents, teachers, social workers and anyone else who spends time with teens information, insight, and suggestions for action on the topic. Presenter, Kristel Thyrring, LSW, Youth Mental Health Programs director, NAMI Maine, will share information and take questions from participants.

Support groups are held throughout the month, with groups for people living with mental illness as well as groups for family members and friends. For more information about NAMI Maine programs and services, visit namimaine.org.

