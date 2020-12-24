BRUNSWICK – Sylvia R. Peck Sakurada, 78, of Norway, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Brunswick, Maine. Born on May 31, 1942, the second child of George and Rita Peck of Marlboro, Massachusetts.

Sylvia attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston Massachusetts before moving west to raise her family in California. While in California she obtained her cosmetology license where she had the opportunity to work in Beverly Hills. In 1978 the family moved to Massachusetts until finally settling in Norway, Maine. She worked for Sebago Footwear of Bridgton, of which she made lifelong friends. She also worked as a CNA for Stephens Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2000. She loved to volunteer for Responsible Pet Care, and to show her artwork at various shows.

Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Peggy Tibbetts and husband Neil, Maryellen Miller and husband Doug; two granddaughters, Amanda Waite and partner Doug Bixby, Joline Tracy and husband Michael. Three grandsons, Brandon Simmons and wife Maria, Ryan Simmons, and Tyler Simmons and wife Sammi.

Two great-grandsons, Kolby and Kamden Tracy, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Sakurada and special friend, Dennis Gary. Her sister, Joyce Coleman, brother, Bill Peck, and infant daughter, Maureen, and her mother and father.

At Sylvia’s request no formal services, however a celebration of life in her honor to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Responsible Pet Care of Maine, and to Green Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

