PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills has donated PPE face-masks to area schools as well as the First Congregational Church of South Paris and Western Foothills Land Trust. Rotary’s Million Mask Challenger Tour consists of one million PPE face-masks, donated by the Rossi Family Foundation, that have been distributed to the Rotary Clubs throughout New England in six states.

More than 100,000 masks were donated to first responders, essential workers, schools and community organizations throughout southern Maine and Coastal New Hampshire by the 41 Rotary Clubs of District 7780. Local Rotary Clubs include Oxford Hills, Bridgton-Lakes Region, Fryeburg Area, Bethel and River Valley Club. FMI go to oxfordhillsrotary.org or find the Clubs on Facebook.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: