PARIS — Almost a year ago, Responsible Pet Care, received a newer van made possible through two generous donors, Lyman Pope Jr. and a couple who wish to remain anonymous.

Lyman Pope, a devout dog lover, has been donating and supporting animal shelters in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire for many years. The donation to help purchase the van is not the first time he has come to the aid of Responsible Pet care. The anonymous donors, also dog lovers, had the best interest of the shelter in mind knowing that transportation of dogs for the services they need can only be achieved with a van.

The van did not come with graphics and when the pandemic hit, shortly after getting the van, it was decided that it was not prudent to expend money.

Recently, Terry Swett of Swett Signs, now located in N. Bridgton came forward to assist “RPC” with graphics and advertising fit for an animal shelter. Terry’s generous donation to “RPC” will bring attention to the good work that is done for homeless animals in the Oxford Hills area, such as rescue missions, feral cats, hoarding situations, transport for medical needs, food and supplies.

