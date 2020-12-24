(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN – New Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii, Albuquerque, N.M. —
Friday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FOX – Wisconsin at Michigan State
2:30 p.m.
FS1 – Maryland at Purdue
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN – Camellia Bowl: TBD, Montgomery, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN – New Orleans at Miami
2:30 p.m.
ABC – Golden State at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
ABC – Brooklyn at Boston
8 p.m.
ABC – Dallas at LA Lakers
ESPN – Dallas at LA Lakers
10:30 p.m.
ESPN – LA Clippers at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.FOX – Minnesota at New Orleans
NFLN – Minnesota at New Orleans
