(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN – New Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii, Albuquerque, N.M. —

Friday, December 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FOX – Wisconsin at Michigan State

2:30 p.m.

FS1 – Maryland at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN – Camellia Bowl: TBD, Montgomery, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN – New Orleans at Miami

2:30 p.m.

ABC – Golden State at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

ABC – Brooklyn at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC – Dallas at LA Lakers

ESPN – Dallas at LA Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN – LA Clippers at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.FOX – Minnesota at New Orleans

NFLN – Minnesota at New Orleans