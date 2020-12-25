The Croods: A New Age

SHOWTIMES: Daily at 5 PM, except Sundays at 2 PM

The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Starring the vocal talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. Rated PG | 1h 35 min | Animation, Adventure, Comedy.

Let Him Go

December 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, January 2 & 3. (No show on Dec 28 or Jan 1.)

SHOWTIMES: Daily at 7 PM, except Sundays at 5 PM

A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner. Rated R | 1h 53 min | Crime, Drama, Thriller.