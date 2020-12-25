RUMFORD – Mr. Orville Meisner, 92, died Monday Dec. 21, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. He was a resident of Grandview Circle in Mexico and was formerly of Andover.

Born in East Andover, Maine on May 7, 1928, he was son of Reginald and Margaret (Sharpe) Meisner. Orville worked as a fork lift operator for Oxford Paper Company and Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford for 40 years.

Orville enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking wild berries, and the camp at Howard Pond. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias for over 50 years and served as Treasurer and Grand Chancellor and was an avid Red Sox fan.

He was married in East Andover, Maine on June 23, 1951 to Barbara Glover who survives of Mexico. Other survivors include a daughter Diane Dyment and husband Marlan of Glenburn; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother Earl Meisner and wife Josephine of Pembroke, sisters, Sylvia Witham of Brunswick and Jeannette Smith of East Andover; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Gary; granddaughter Carrie Dyment; and a brother Irving Smith. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover, ME. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME