LEWISTON — In place of holding holiday parties this year, OpenText is making donations totaling $1 million to food banks in the 58 communities around the world where employees live and work.
In Maine, OpenText is donating $15,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank.
It’s the first donation of the OpenText Voyager Fund, an extension of the OpenText Voyager Program launched in 2020 to strengthen the community of customers, partners and employees.
