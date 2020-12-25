A group of running Santas cross the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge on Christmas morning in the rain between Lewiston and Auburn. The Continental Mill is in the background. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Maxi Kolb, an exchange student from Germany, takes a photo of a group of Santas and elves getting ready for their annual Christmas morning run on Main Street in Auburn. The group gets together every Christmas morning and runs a loop through Lewiston Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Santas and dogs cross Lincoln Avenue on Christmas morning on an annual Christmas run in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Maxi Kolb, an exchange student from Germany, and Lukas Hradecky, an exchange student from the Czech Republic, join their host family Friday morning on their annual Christmas Day run on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Santas run Christmas morning in the rain down Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

