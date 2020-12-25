#301 MLS# 1456495 Situated in a park like setting this cozy newly constructed cabin at Niboban Sporting Camps has all you could want with nothing needed but your own personal decor! 3br, 2ba open concept home features cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, a walkout basement with room for all your toys, or you may finish it off for additional living area. A large 3 season porch with views of Rangeley Lake is a wonderful spot for that morning cup of coffee or evening spirits, listening to the loons and reliving your days adventures! With 45 shared acres and over 2,000′ of shared frontage on Rangeley Lake, everything you need to enjoy the Rangeley Lakes Region is just out your front door! Docks, sandy beach, a cozy communal fire pit, kayak racks, room to moor your boat and even a groomed snowmobile trail access! Minutes to Saddleback and the Rangeley Village amenities. Be the first to call this piece of paradise your own. $359,000

