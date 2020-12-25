All children in the area of RSU 78 which includes students in school, learning remotely, home schooled and preschoolers are encouraged to participate.

Every child that participates, directly impacts the amount of money the school will receive in the following year. This would include grant funding for elementary students that receive additional help in reading and math, technology grants to purchase iPads and Laptops and other programs.

Our free/reduced meals application can be found on our website, if you haven’t completed one for this year, please do so, this will benefit the RLRS Lunch Program for next year, even though all meals are free this year.

The only income received by our School District Lunch Program at this time is from

reimbursements by the State for every meal served. With the current low participation, the lunch program’s bottom line is suffering.

* For every breakfast served the school receives $2.375

* For every lunch served the school receives $4.15

This is not a program based on family income. This is an important school/family connection.

Our menu can be viewed on our website at www.rangeleyschool.org

We are always open for suggestions as to what to serve, bearing in mind that we follow the Maine Department of Education Nutrition guidelines.

Please call the school at 207-864-3311 or email Seth Laliberte at [email protected] if you have any questions and/or to sign your child/children up.

We look forward to serving you.