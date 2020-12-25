WILTON — Years ago, when I was self employed with three small children at home, the decision to try a new recipe was the beginning of what has turned into a cherished family tradition.

At that time, women’s magazines such as Family Circle and Woman’s Day often included pull-out recipe booklets. A three-layered chocolate-mint bar in one of them sounded tasty but only made a 9″ X 9″ square pan. Knowing that wouldn’t last long in my home, the recipe was doubled.

Everyone in the family liked the bars and it wasn’t long before they became part of the baking that was done each Christmas for gift giving. Over the years they became known as Pam’s Christmas bars.

Each year when what to bake for the holidays was discussed, the first thing mentioned is Pam’s Christmas bars.

My son, who isn’t a big sweets person, asks for a pan just for him every year.

At least five or six 9″ X 13″ pans must now be made each year and my daughters often make more for their families and friends.

Pam’s Christmas Bars recipe

Cookie layer : Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until tester comes out clean.

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup butter

1 cup unsifted flour

Grease 9″ X 13″ pan. Melt butter and chocolate in a small pan over hot water or in microwave (1 minute at a time at 1/2 power until melted), cool. Beat eggs and sugar until thick. Add flour and chocolate mixture. Pour into pan and bake.

Mint cream filling

3 cups confectioner’s sugar

1/4 heavy cream

green food coloring (optional)

6 Tablespoons butter, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract

Beat all ingredients together until smooth. Cover cookie layer with filling and chill at least one hour.

Glaze

4 ounces German sweet chocolate

1/4 cup butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler or in a pan over a pan with hot water (or use the same system as above with a microwave). Stir in vanilla. Drizzle glaze over filling. Cover and chill until firm. Cut into bite-size squares.

Notes: 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa and 1/4 butter can be substituted for the unsweetened chocolate in the cookie layer.

Mint extract can be used if peppermint isn’t available, but gives a slightly different taste.

