WILTON — Years ago, when I was self employed with three small children at home, the decision to try a new recipe was the beginning of what has turned into a cherished family tradition.
At that time, women’s magazines such as Family Circle and Woman’s Day often included pull-out recipe booklets. A three-layered chocolate-mint bar in one of them sounded tasty but only made a 9″ X 9″ square pan. Knowing that wouldn’t last long in my home, the recipe was doubled.
Everyone in the family liked the bars and it wasn’t long before they became part of the baking that was done each Christmas for gift giving. Over the years they became known as Pam’s Christmas bars.
Each year when what to bake for the holidays was discussed, the first thing mentioned is Pam’s Christmas bars.
My son, who isn’t a big sweets person, asks for a pan just for him every year.
At least five or six 9″ X 13″ pans must now be made each year and my daughters often make more for their families and friends.
