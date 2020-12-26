This holiday season continues to be difficult for all of us, but for many of our neighbors, the challenges have been particularly severe.

Among the most affected are those experiencing food insecurity, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as a lack of adequate and consistent access to nutritious food. Pre-COVID, the U.S.D.A. estimated that 13.6% of all households and 20% of all children in Maine are food insecure. The pandemic has made these horrifying statistics even worse.

One of Maine’s most effective resources in combating hunger is the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which partners with hundreds of programs throughout the state to provide nutritious meals to thousands of individuals and families.

Food insecurity is not a partisan issue. Hunger affects many of our neighbors, regardless of their political affiliation or non-affiliation. By the same token, concern for those who are experiencing food insecurity is not — and never should be — specific to those identifying with one political party as opposed to another. Now is the time for all of us — Democrats, Republicans, independents, and Greens — to work together to benefit those among us who are experiencing hunger during a season characterized by caring, unity, and hope.

Elaine Makas, Lewiston