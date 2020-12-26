Catherine Rampell’s Dec. 16 opinion piece, “The GOP reckoning that never came,” asserts that the Republican Party has been taken over by a radical group, and that the party should use the alleged presidential victory of Joe Biden as a signal to expunge this radical influence.
If Ms. Rampell had presented a reasoned argument, this might have been a significant view. But, shockingly, it contains one vicious slur after another; for example, referring to this “radical” element as “conspiracy-theorizing race-baiting, science-denigrating demagogues,” “unstable bigots,” “rabble,” and “nutters.” And that’s just in the first column. Whew.
Not being satisfied with just writing this screed in English, she uses the Hebrew word “golem” to denigrate her target. One definition of “golem” I found was “vaguely humanoid.” Ouch.
When I read diatribes like this, I wonder: “What’s the point?” It is directed at conservatives like myself and, if nothing else, it just strengthens my resolve to fight, as I do, for the safety, security, and sustainability of our constitutional republic.
This type of column adds nothing to those who may agree with her and, to me, this is nothing but more mindless ramblings from a member of the self-anointed glitterati of the New York and Washington, D.C. establishment.
Robert Casimiro, Bridgton
