100 Years Ago: 1920

Altho the recent heavy rain removed most of the snow and ice, there are still patches of It left, as one man discovered to his sorrow Friday. He was loaded down with Christmas purchases and was hurrying across Union Square toward an Auburn Heights car when one foot slid ungracefully from beneath him and with an in-air service trip he made a perfect three-point landing. The three points were his right hip, left elbow and the back of his head, while packages shot out in all directions. He was assisted to his feet, the packages collected and he boarded the car laboriously, evidently nursing sore hip.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The boys and girls of St. Louis School are preparing a Christmas program which will be presented for relatives and friends in the school cafeteria in the basement of St. Louis Church on Monday evening at seven o’clock.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The skating rink at Pettengill Park, Auburn, will be open daily during the upcoming school vacation. Norris Ingersoll, superintendent of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, said today. The facilities will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of New Years Day. when it is open from 1 to 8 pm. The facilities are supervised. The superintendent noted that his crews are working on outdoor rinks at East Auburn and at Edward Little High School and these facilities also should be open during the vacation period. The St. Louis Booster’s Club has announced that their rink will be open to the public Wednesday, Friday, Saturday evenings after 5 p.m. The remainder of the time the rink is utilized for ice hockey.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: