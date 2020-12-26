No new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday in Maine because the state lab that processes test samples was closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Other labs that typically report results to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also did not do so on the holiday, said Robert Long, a spokesman for the Maine CDC, in an email Saturday.

Maine CDC lab staff resumed the processing of samples on Saturday and the results of their work will be reflected in Sunday’s data update. Most case investigators also did not work the holiday, although emergency service was available, and resumed work Saturday.

As of Friday there were 21,547 cases of COVID-19 reported in Maine since the pandemic began, including 321 new cases reported Friday. A total of 319 people have died and more than 1,000 have been hospitalized at some point.

