No new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday in Maine because the state lab that processes test samples was closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Other labs that typically report results to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also did not do so on the holiday, said Robert Long, a spokesman for the Maine CDC, in an email Saturday.
Maine CDC lab staff resumed the processing of samples on Saturday and the results of their work will be reflected in Sunday’s data update. Most case investigators also did not work the holiday, although emergency service was available, and resumed work Saturday.
As of Friday there were 21,547 cases of COVID-19 reported in Maine since the pandemic began, including 321 new cases reported Friday. A total of 319 people have died and more than 1,000 have been hospitalized at some point.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, December 27, 2020
-
Maine
Donors, volunteers rally to help children in historic year
-
Schools & Education
Maine schools report lower test scores, more course failures amid hybrid learning
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 27
-
Health care
Volunteers answer staffing shortage for vaccination clinics, expose growing need