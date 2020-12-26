Most of us will be relieved to put this year in the rear view mirror. And, although it was a forgettable year for a host of reasons, it was a year that nonetheless still offered 365 days of life for the majority of us. In the realm of the Maine outdoors it was a mixed bag of bad news, surreal news, confusing news, and some unexpectedly positive news, despite the Shadow of COVID.

Of the bad news, the death rate and injury on our 14,000 miles of snowmobile trails in 2020 was almost record-breaking.

During the sledding season, 14 recreational snow-sledders lost their lives on Maine’s vast network of snowmobile trails. Most of the fatalities were attributed to speed, alcohol and inexperience. ATV operators also had too many accidents, and some fatalities also attributable to alcohol and speed. The governor’s ATV task force released its list of recommendations that could help to improve ATV safety down the road.

Although public opinion reportedly gives the governor high marks for her sweeping statewide Covid protocols, state COVID lockdown policies left scars, especially in Maine’s hard-pressed sporting camp industry. It is likely that a significant number of these historic “camps” will never recover from the economic setbacks triggered by the Mills edicts.

Most arbitrary of all among the governor’s edicts to the outdoor community was the closure of Baxter State Park during the June trout season! It seemed to be gubernatorial overreach at the time with no scientific basis. By today’s experience base with COVID and associated closures, it stands out as even more outlandish and ill advised.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIF&W), whose policies and pronouncements impact all of us who hunt and fish, was a study in contrasts. Beseeching hunters to carry out the viscera of dispatched game animals to protect avians was a most remarkable recommendation that begs the straight face test. Asking those same hunters to eschew lead bullets, and switch to more expensive copper projectiles at the height of an unprecedented ammo shortage also left heads shaking.

On balance though, MDIF&W performed well in serving sportsmen. Augusta policymakers at MDI&W wisely rejected a series of petitions from anti-hunting activist John Glowa, who sought to ban coyote hunting and trapping, as well as bear hunting as we know it.

Thanks to a dry spring and good nesting conditions, grouse and turkey numbers this season were as robust as they have been in years. A record number of whitetail doe permits were issued this fall, as well as an increase in moose permits.

As for the fall deer harvest, Northwoods Sporting Journal columnist Al Raychard writes, “Hunters during the regular firearms season also did quite well harvesting 27,500 deer. That figure includes opening day for residents and the four weeks of regular gun season but not youth day. That’s the best November take since at least 2011. The closest total to it was 27,245 in 2018.” Raychard believes that once the numbers are all tallied that the 2020 deer -season harvest will exceed 30,000.

Finally, the silver lining in the 2020 Shadow of COVID is this: statistics and anecdotal reports indicate that this year found more and more people getting into the outdoors and participating in all forms of outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing, boating and camping.

Thankfully, COVID cannot compromise Maine’s exceptional hunting and fishing opportunities. Looking ahead, 2021 has the potential to be a better year than the year just past for outdoor folks. Bring it on!

V. Paul Reynolds is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. He is also a Maine guide and host of a weekly radio program, “Maine Outdoors,” heard at 7 p.m. Sundays on The Voice of Maine News-Talk Network. He has authored three books; online purchase information is available at www.maineoutdoorpublications.net.

filed under: