Daniel T. Szczesuil, 69, Norway, reckless conduct, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, driving to endanger, and violating condition of release on Aug. 16, 2015, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; fourth charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days; fifth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Michael J. Larviere, 29, Poland, two counts burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 25, 2015, first charge sentenced to 158 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to 158 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, third charge sentenced to 158 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, fourth charge sentenced to 158 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brianna Thayer, 31, Sanford, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 17, 2015, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, probation four years.

Chad W. Cormier, 27, Dixfield, burglary on Sept. 3, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tausah A. Plante, 44, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 8, 2015, probation revocation, probation revoked, no sentence imposed.

Tyler Moore, 28, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and illegal possession of firearm on Dec. 24, 2015, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to one year, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to one year, probation partially revoked.

Allen K. Irons, 34, West Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 29, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $4,874.

John Emery, 74, West Paris, gross sexual assault on April 1, 2010, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, and probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Dale J. Bennett, 36, Buckfield, reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on June 19, 2016, first charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; second charge found guilty, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Brock P. Leach, 44, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 23, 2016, dismissed.

Amy Brown, 25, South Paris, operating under the influence on Dec. 21, 2016, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Gayle M. Gilmore, 23, Lebanon, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy, and criminal conspiracy on April 16, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joseph Maggs, 64, Bangor, assault on an officer on Sept. 5, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Casey I. Campbell, 38, Dixfield, burglary on June 18, 24 and 25, 2015, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,180; second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,180; third charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,180.

Gregg J. Gibbons, 34, Rumford, burglary on Feb. 21, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 21 months, probation revoked.

Gregg James Gibbons, 34, Rumford, burglary on March 1, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,000.

George Morris Glenn, 51, Rumford, operating under the influence on May 6, 2016, priors, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Albert R. Carson Jr., 65, Lewiston, two counts of theft by misapplication of property on March 11, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Mitchell J. Cooper, 46, Bethel, domestic violence assault on July 15, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked.

Richard P. Breau, 40, Peru, domestic violence terrorizing on July 19, 2016, sentenced to 364 days with all but 24 hours suspended, probation two years.

Jeffrey S. Glover, 61, Peru, aggravated assault and operating under the influence with injury on Dec. 24, 2015, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Beth M. Bailey, 41, Mexico, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 18, 2016, offense committed, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eve M. Roberts, 51, Rumford, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, criminal trespass, violating condition of release, and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 21, 2016, and two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on Aug. 4, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year six months; seventh charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year six months.

Richard Burton, 37, Bronx, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled W drug, criminal conspiracy, criminal forfeiture of property and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years; third charge forfeited; fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years.

Brian J. Piawlock, 32, Bethel, sexual abuse of minor on Sept. 18, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked.

Nicole M. Belskis, 36, Mexico, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 23, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 79 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chelsie A. Belskis, 34, Rumford, criminal conspiracy on Oct. 25, 2015, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 23, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Kelly L. Blanchard, 40, Rumford, criminal conspiracy on July 22, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Samantha Averill, 35, Westbrook, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 23, 2015, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation two years.

Peter Donahue, 29, Peru, aggravated trafficking of schedule Z drugs on June 9, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 72 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Albert R. Carson Jr., 65, Lewiston, two counts theft by misapplication of property on Oct. 26, 2015, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Ryan J. Wade, 38, Buckfield, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 20, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Jason A. Larson, 29, Norway, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 21, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked.

Justin Stanton, 37, Harrison, aggravated assault and assault on an officer on Feb. 5, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 30 months, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to one year.

Adrienne D. Detlefsen, 51, West Paris, domestic violence assault on April 15, 2017, priors, probation revocation, sentenced to one year, probation partially revoked.

Christopher L. MacKenzie, 33, Oxford, obstructing report of crime on May 12, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked.

Amy Lausier, 28, South Paris, failure to make oral or written accident report on April 1, 2017, found guilty, fined 4250.

Joshua J. Richards, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 27, 2017, and theft by deception, priors, on May 30, 2017, first charge probation revocation, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed; second charge probation revocation, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed.

Richard W. Thorne, 31, Brownfield, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault on July 6, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 108 days, probation partially revoked; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Norman A. Hightower, 39, Searsport, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Aug. 12, 2017, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Patrick Wyman, 40, Hartford, obstruction report of crime on Aug. 12, 2017, dismissed.

Jordan Shields, 22, Oxford, burglary on Aug. 23, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joseph W. Garland, 47, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 18, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years.

Dylan Drake, 22, Wilton, gross sexual assault on Sept. 21, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 40 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Samantha Edwards, 35, Poland, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument on July 13, 2016, first charge found guilty, fined $100, restitution $557.93; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Robert R. Trundy, 41, Hebron, manslaughter, failing to provide aid to injured person and report hunting accident, manslaughter on Oct. 28, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to seven years with all but nine months suspended, probation four years, restitution $928, 100 hours community service.

Paige Tuttle, 29, Raymond, criminal attempt and criminal threatening on Dec. 1, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Sean Baugartel, 27, Bryant Pond, unlawful sexual contact on Jan. 1, 2017, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Zachary P. Severance, 30, Goldsboro, N.C., two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Sean Tester, 22, East Machias, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 23, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Ty B. Eastman, 22, Brownfield, burglary on Aug. 14, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 364 days, probation partially revoked.

Marc M. Hentschel, 29, Porter, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 1, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to three months, probation partially revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to three months, probation partially revoked.

Lacey Drew, 33, Center Lovell, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, priors, on Sept. 15, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months; second charge dismissed.

David Collins, 33, Fryeburg, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Aug. 16, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Peter S. Macquarrie, 45, Porter, domestic violence assault on Dec. 6, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 31 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

William Micks, 50, Taunton, Mass., two counts criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 23, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Travis W. Tidswell, 44, Old Orchard Beach, two counts criminal conspiracy on Sept. 23, 2015, first charge found guilty, fined $600; second charge dismissed.

Randy Aron, 44, Mexico, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on March 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 12 years with all but six years eight months suspended, probation three years.

Julia Hamner, 32, Dixfield, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 13, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Lonzel J. Warner, 52, Mexico, aggravated trafficking of schedule Z drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 27, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Heather R. McAlister, 31, Rumford, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on May 6, 2017, probation revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Randy Aron, 44, Warren, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on May 12, 2017, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 12 years with all but six years eight months suspended; probation three years.

Matthew D. Duka, 28, Hanover, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 23, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Richard Burton, 37, Bronx, N.Y., two counts illegal possession of firearm and criminal forfeiture of property on Sept. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Matthew E. Hamel, 36, Chelsea, operating under the influence-injury, operating under the influence, prior, on Dec. 9, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended, restitution $7,311.

Matthew E. Hamel, 36, Rumford, domestic violence assault on June 7, 2017, sentenced to 90 days.

David Cavanaugh, 52, Rumford, assault on an officer on July 2, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 28 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sara J. Paquette, 29, Mexico, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 14, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months one day, probation revoked.

John E. Snowman, 44, Dixfield, domestic violence assault on July 24, 2017, probation revocation, probation revoked, no sentence imposed.

Peter W. Cole, 49, Rumford, illegal possession of firearm on Aug. 1, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Jacob S. Blood, 27, Mexico, aggravated criminal mischief on May 22, 2017, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Brett Long, 27, Jonesboro, Arkansas., rule violation, duty status not current on June 5, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Victor Spieldenner, 28, Lima, Ohio, operating vehicle without license on July 26, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Timothy S. Mosher, 59, Smithfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Oct. 4, 2017, dismissed.

Marchello Guarino, 38, Revere, Mass., operating under the influence on Oct. 7, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dillen K. Bronish, 28, New Vineyard, two counts criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Feleisha M. Burgess, 25, Rumford, three counts criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Courtney Dyke, 27, Rumford, two counts criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Joseph R. Hebert, 25, Westbrook, two counts criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 1, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $400.

Victor Spieldenner, 28, Peru, Ohio, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 8, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Nicholas Milligan, 24, Livermore, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 19, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Natasha Pakalnis, 31, Canton, domestic violence assault on Oct. 29, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Erica Myers, 31, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 29, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Devin Leonard, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, on Dec.2, 2017.

Mandisa Frances Jackson, 29, Peru, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 15, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Trevor Kelly, 42, Wolfeboro, N.H., unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, violating protection from abuse order and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 30, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $600.

Natasha A. Kaufmann, 26, Kennebunkport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 20, 2017, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

James Frank Tapley, 48, Norway, burglary on Jan. 20, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Laura Curry, 36, Bryant Pond, operating under the influence, prior, on Dec. 30, 2017, dismissed.

Joe Aaron Bonney, 46, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Feb. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Ty Brown, 37, Otisfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Nov. 21, 2017, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months.

Michael Roberts, 61, South Paris, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal threatening on Feb. 18, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Ty Brown, 37, Otisfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Jan. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to six months.

Jessica Tapley, 39, West Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Jan. 21, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Eric R. Cooke, 30, Saco, two counts operating under the influence on March 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Joshua Hill, 30, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on March 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Donna R. Butterfield, 60, Paris, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Raffi Howhannesian, 66, Norway, terrorizing on April 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Brandi Tipton, 37, South Paris, aggravated criminal mischief on Dec. 6, 2017, dismissed.

Joseph Starbird, 44, Minot, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury, operating vehicle without license, condition/restrictions and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 20, 2018, second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Sean Patrick McCarron, 27, Buckfield, operating under the influence, prior, on April 28, 2018, and driving to endanger on April 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Darryl Ray Brown, 58, Oxford, operating after habitual offender revocation on May 5, 2018, dismissed.

Bryan S. Nason, 36, Greenwood, terrorizing on May 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Richard J. Sears, 33, Sumner, domestic violence assault on May 22, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric Holbrook, 23, Oxford, reckless conduct on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Errol H. Walker Jr., 56, South Paris, burglary on June 13, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked.

Brandon Jeselskis, 26, South Paris, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Scott R. Forbes, 57, Kennebunkport, eluding an officer on July 11, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Leeanne C. Conway, 24, Bradford Woods, Pa., operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Zhiquo Pan, 49, Lewiston, criminal trespass on July 18, 2018, filed.

Daniel J. Marshall, 35, Norway, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, and operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on July 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but 318 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to one year with all but 318 days suspended.

Vance Pearson, 43, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Daniel Pyle, 42, Oxford, burglary, and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 20, 2018, charges dismissed.

Joshua P. Passalaqua, 28, Oxford, two counts operating under the influence, priors, and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Kelsey Paul, 26, Bryant Pond, aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge, sentenced to 82 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to 82 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Debbie Trefry, 47, Waterford, domestic violence assault on July 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Troy Stickney, 28, South Paris, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years.

Kane Herrie, 49, South Paris, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation two years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $250; fifth charge dismissed.

Zachary I. Dresser, 21, Oxford, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Gene I. Hamilton, 55, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2018, sentenced to nine months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $900.

Alex J. Bergmann, 21, Millinocket, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on June 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Thomas R. Cote, 47, Hebron, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct-fighting on Aug. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jason M. Curtis, 29, Greenwood, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and operating under the influence on Aug. 1, 2018, first charge fined $2,000, sentenced to two years; second charge fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Daniel C. Dunn, 30, Otisfield, operating after habitual offender revocation on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

William J. Adams, 30, Hartford, robbery, aggravated criminal mischief, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, operating under the influence, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and violating condition of release on Sept. 29, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Heather M. Riley, 40, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 23, 2018, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $5,000.

Elizabeth Chaousis, 44, Buckfield, operating under the influence on Oct. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joseph D. Fitts, 40, South Paris, domestic violence assault on Oct. 18, 2018, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Michael Silver, 29, South Paris, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Arnold Clark, 47, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Richard A. Turner, 60, Hartford, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and criminal trespass on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Richard S. Hodge, 29, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Kane Herrie, 49, Harrison, violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2018, dismissed.

James D. Hagar, 45, Norway, unlawful possession of cocaine on Nov. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Richard Rose, 60, Kingfield, domestic violence stalking on July 26, 2018, dismissed.

Shirlie May McKissick, 48, South Paris, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Josiah J. Heath, 42, South Paris, criminal attempt and illegal possession of firearm on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 months; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 months.

Devin Leonard, 28, Lewiston, eluding an officer, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after habitual offender revocation, motor vehicle speeding 30-mph over speed limit and violating condition of release on Nov. 29, 2018, second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

James Hagar, 45, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Torri Jennings, 27, Oxford, assault, violating condition of release and disorderly conduct on Oct. 31, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Dave Pushard, 52, Norway, assault on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Levi Runsafter, 16, Oxford, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 18, 2018, dismissed.