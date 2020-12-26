Androscoggin County
• Jesse Davis, 38, of Otisfield, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 9:12 a.m. Saturday in Oxford.
Lewiston
• Gerald Axelson, 51, of Standish, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Webster and Farwell streets.
